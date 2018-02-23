http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.24 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 11.58 Change: 0.10
Au 1328.56 $/oz Change: 6.60
Pt 993.00 $/oz Change: 5.19
 
Home / Latest News← Back
London|Elliott Advisors|Financial|Rio Tinto|Australia|Singapore|Elliott Advisors|Jean-Sebastien Jacques|The Financial Times
|Financial||||
london|elliott-advisors-company|financial|rio-tinto|australia-country|singapore|elliott-advisors|jean-sebastien-jacques|the-financial-times-published-medium
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio Tinto says changing structure, moving some staff

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio Tinto says changing structure, moving some staff

23rd February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Rio Tinto is moving some of its support staff as it creates three global hubs, but is not changing its operating model, it said on Thursday.

Rio Tinto, the second biggest miner by market capitalisation, has listings in London and Australia, a headquarters in London and an Australian office.

Advertisement

In addition, it has created a commercial and marketing hub in Singapore and three global hubs.

Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement its operating model was not changing, but it was "adjusting where work is done by creating three global hubs" and it was starting a consultation with British employees as some roles would be moved to one of the three hubs. It did not specify where the hubs would be.

Advertisement

Earlier the Financial Times reported the plan.

The biggest miner BHP , which like Rio has a dual structure, is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Advisors to simplify its set-up, but BHP says the evidence so far is that any gains would be less than the cost of change.

Rio CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques said he regularly reviews Rio's structure and is comfortable with it.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.304 1.228s - 604pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close