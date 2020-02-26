Rio Tinto rejects setting targets for customers’ pollution

Rio Tinto is refusing to set any targets for reducing the carbon emissions generated by its iron ore customers, taking a firm stance on an issue that’s quickly dividing the natural resources industry.

Instead, the mining company put the focus on its own operations. In a presentation on Wednesday accompanying its full-year earnings, Rio said its own business will be carbon neutral by 2050 and promised to spend $1-billion over the next five years to make that happen.

The announcement draws a sharp line between Rio and other extraction companies amid a debate about who bears responsibility for Scope 3 emissions -- the pollution created when customers burn or process a company’s raw materials.

Unlike all its major rivals, Rio doesn’t mine carbon in the form of coal, oil or gas. But it has huge iron-ore operations that create the vital ingredient for steelmaking, a highly polluting industry that involves adding coking coal to make carbon steel. It was a surge in iron-ore prices last year that helped Rio post an 18% increase in underlying earnings to the highest since 2011.

Rio argues any targets on its Scope 3 emissions would be impossible to meet because it has no control over how steelmakers use iron-ore.

It’s a stance that sets Rio at odds with its biggest rival, BHP Group, which has urged the industry to take responsibility. Both BHP and Vale have promised to introduce targets on Scope 3 emissions. In the oil industry, BP has vowed to cut almost all its customer emissions by 2050.

Yet, no one is providing much detail about their plans and the deadlines are usually decades away.

While Rio’s refusal to set targets may draw the ire of some investors who have been pushing for concrete plans, the company may find support elsewhere. Last week, the CEO of Glencore, the biggest coal shipper, criticised BP’s announcement.

“2050 is a long way to go, and we don’t want to come out with wishy-washy ideas,” said Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg. Instead, Glencore said its Scope 3 emissions would fall as coal mines are depleted.

Rio has previously said it will work with China’s top steel producer, China Baowu Steel Group to find methods to lower the sector’s emissions and improve its environmental performance.

On Wednesday, the company also said that any future growth projects between now and 2030 would also have to be carbon neutral. It plans to expand the electrification of equipment and use more renewable energy.