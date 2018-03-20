http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.68 Change: 0.15
R/$ = 11.97 Change: 0.05
Au 1310.96 $/oz Change: 2.18
Pt 944.00 $/oz Change: 2.00
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Melbourne|Aluminium|Business|Rio Tinto|Canada|China|United States|Steel|Donald Trump|Jean-Sebastien Jacques|Canada
|Aluminium|Business|||Steel||
melbourne|aluminium|business|rio-tinto|canada|china|united-states|steel|donald-trump-person|jean-sebastien-jacques|canada-product
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions

20th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MELBOURNE – Global miner Rio Tinto sees fears of a trade war between the US and China weighing on its shares, even after the company won an exemption from US tariffs for its Canadian aluminium exports.

Nearly a third of all aluminium consumed by the US is supplied by Rio Tinto from Canada.

Advertisement

Canada escaped the 25% duty on steel and 10% on aluminium signed into law by US President Donald Trump this month, but Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques fears the impact of a broader trade war.

The real issue now is the "ripple effect" of what other countries are going to do in retaliation against the US tariffs, Jacques said.

Advertisement

"That's the one that really really concerns me," he said at a business event in Melbourne.

"The biggest concern that everybody has is a big trade war between China and the US. And we just hope that common sense will prevail."

Jacques said Rio Tinto's share price was a good proxy for the market's views. Its share price fell when the tariffs were first announced, but failed to recover when the exemption was granted for Canada, even though that had been the main risk for the company.

"So the markets are very nervous about it," Jacques said, referring to a potential US-China trade war.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.435 1.222s - 595pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close