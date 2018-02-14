http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.60 Change: 0.18
R/$ = 11.82 Change: 0.14
Au 1331.18 $/oz Change: 2.33
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.13
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Johannesburg|Phoenix|Denison Mines|Mining|Rio Tinto|Rio Tinto|Saskatchewan
|Mining|||
johannesburg|phoenix|denison-mines|mining|rio-tinto|rio-tinto-person|saskatchewan
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio Tinto exercises option over Saskatchewan uranium assets

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio Tinto exercises option over Saskatchewan uranium assets

14th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining major Rio Tinto has agreed to make a final cash payment of C$1-million to TSX-V-listed junior Pistol Bay to gain the remaining 25% interest in uranium properties in the Athabasca basin of Saskatchewan.

The C block of uranium properties is under option to Rio Tinto, which has already earned a 75% interest to date, the diversified Canadian junior said in a statement.

Advertisement

As part of the final agreement, no royalty is granted to Pistol Bay with respect to the property under the agreement.

The properties are about 5 km north of the Phoenix uranium deposit, controlled by Denison Mines.

Advertisement

Rio Tinto had the option to acquire 100% of the uranium assets by paying Pistol Bay C$5-million within five years of December 31, 2014.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.787 1.443s - 611pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close