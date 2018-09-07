Rio Tinto exec joins Turquoise Hill board

NYSE- and TSX-listed Turquoise Hill has appointed Rio Tinto VP for copper and diamond sales and marketing, Alan Chirgwin, to its board of directors.

Chirgwin has an extensive commercial background and a proven track record in the resources industry, specifically in the Asia Pacific region, chairperson Peter Gillin said on Friday.

Prior to joining Rio Tinto in April last year, Chirgwin served as VP of sales and marketing for BHP Billiton's iron-ore business.

Turquoise Hill’s principal operation is the Oyu Tolgoi mine, in Mongolia, in which it owns 66% and the government owns 34%. Turquoise Hill is 51% owned by Rio Tinto, which has been the manager of the project since 2010.

The Oyu Tolgoi openpit operation has been in production since 2013, and the project partners are currently working on an underground mine development, which is expected to cost some $4.4-billion.