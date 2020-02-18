https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio submits power plans for Oyu Tolgoi

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio submits power plans for Oyu Tolgoi

18th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Major Rio Tinto has submitted a feasibility study for the Tavan Tolgoi power plant (TTPP) project, to the government of Mongolia, as part of its electricity solution for the Oyu Tolgoi copper project.

The TTPP project will involve the construction of a 300 MW coal power plant, with Rio on Tuesday telling shareholders that the company was also in consultation with the government of Mongolia to progress alternative options to source more domestic power, including a renewable power component.

Advertisement

The TTPP is expected to cost around $924-million to construct, and this cost has already been included in Rio’s capital expenditure guidance of $7-billion for 2020 and $6.5-billion for 2021 and 2022.

“Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill and the government of Mongolia are all committed to secure a reliable and long-term domestic power source for the Oyu Tolgoi mine and are working together to achieve this,” said Rio copper and diamonds CEO Arnaud Soirat.

Advertisement

Rio owns a 50.8% interest Turquoise Hill Resources, which, in turn, holds a 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi asset, with the balance of the project held by the government of Mongolia.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.279 1.063s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close