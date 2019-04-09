http://www.miningweekly.com
Rio reveals $6.6bn tax bill for 2018

Rio reveals $6.6bn tax bill for 2018

9th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major Rio Tinto on Tuesday revealed that it has paid some $6.6-billion in taxes and royalties during 2018, up from the $5.1-billion paid the year before.

The miner paid some $4.8-billion in royalties and taxes in Australia during 2018, of which $3.17-billion was corporate income tax and $1.45-billion was royalties.

Australia accounts for nearly half of Rio’s global assets, with the miner employing more than 19 000 staff in that country alone.

In Canada, Rio paid a further $386-million in royalties and taxes during the year, along with $332-million in Chile, $331-million in the US, $308-million in Mongolia, and $146-million and $132-million in Europe and Africa respectively.

“Our overall contribution is far broader than the taxes and royalties we pay, including direct investment in communities, job creation and significant investments with suppliers.

“In 2018 alone, Rio Tinto's direct economic contribution globally was $42.8-billion, including payments to 37 000 suppliers in over 120 locations,” said CFO Jakob Stausholm.

Since Rio voluntarily published its first taxes paid report in 2010, the company has paid $63-billion of taxes and royalties globally of which $45.8-billion was paid in Australia.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

