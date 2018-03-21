Rio makes plans to further reduce debt

http://www.miningweekly.com
Photo by Bloomberg

21st March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major Rio Tinto has launched a $2.25-billion debt reduction programme.

Under the plan, Rio has issued redemption notices for some $1.4-billion of four series of its US-dollar denominated notes, maturing in 2021 and 2022, and has started invitations to holders outside of the US to sell up to around $850-million of two series of its Euro-denominated notes maturing in 2020 and 2024.

This latest bond purchase formed part of Rio’s ongoing capital management plan, and followed the completion of a series of $10-billion US-dollar denominated note redemptions and repurchases in 2016 and 2017.

