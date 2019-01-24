Rio hands out Koodaideri work

http://www.miningweekly.com
24th January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Contractor NRW Holdings has won a A$65-million bulk earthworks contract from mining major Rio Tinto at its Koodaideri iron-ore mine, in the Pilbara.

NRW said on Thursday that the contract is expected to run for a period of 11 months, starting in April this year.

Rio in November of last year approved a $2.6-billion investment in the Koodaideri operation, which will be the company’s first intelligent mine, incorporating the latest in high-tech advances in the industry and using an increased level of automation and robotics.

It’s a large scale, low-cost, high-quality project, producing replacement tonnes and forming a new production hub for Rio in the Pilbara.

The Koodaideri lode would produce about 40-million tonnes a year by 2021, but could be expanded to yield 70-million tonnes or more at a later date.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 with first production expected in 2021.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

