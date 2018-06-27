Rincon gets initial resource estimate

http://www.miningweekly.com
27th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior PepinNini Lithium has reported an initial 600 000 t lithium carbonate and 270 000 t potash measured and indicated resource for its Rincon project, in Argentina.

An additional 6 000 t of lithium carbonate and 26 000 t of potash is also classified in the inferred category.

“We are very excited to see an initial Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource estimate from our hydrogeological consultants. The company now has a first defined resource estimate in place for our lithium project, which given the current price of lithium carbonate equivalent is a valuable resource,” said PepinNini MD Rebecca Holland-Kennedy.

“It forms the basis for subsequent resource estimates from our other projects to allow us to continue to advance to the next level of development for lithium production.”

