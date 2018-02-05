Richland appoints new CEO, to review sapphire operations

http://www.miningweekly.com
5th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Richland Resources has appointed Anthony Brooke as its new CEO, succeeding Bernard Olivier who resigned last month to take up the CEO position of Mustang Resources.

Brooke has previously acted as VP of marketing and sales for Richland’s Capricorn Sapphire business and has been assisting with its sales and marketing initiatives alongside his team at Gem Dreams.

Announcing the appointment on Monday, Richland also said that it would start a strategic review of its Capricorn operations, in Australia, to assess how the company could “best leverage its position as the owner of one of the world's largest sapphire mines operated to the highest international corporate social responsibility standards”.

The sapphire market has recently suffered from an influx of stones illegally mined in Madagascar, which Richland has previously warned about.

Further to Brooke's appointment as CEO, Capricorn Sapphire has entered into a new sales support agreement with Gem Dreams for a fixed fee of $2 500 a month, with no commission arrangements, in order to provide services in support of the sale of Capricorn Sapphire's products in Thailand and elsewhere.

Richland also announced that it had issued 3 581 237 new shares of $0.0003 each in the capital of the company to Brooke in respect of sales commissions of $42 717 earned during the period from December 1, 2016, to December 31, 2017.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
