http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.12 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 14.20 Change: -0.03
Au 1215.09 $/oz Change: 2.19
Pt 843.00 $/oz Change: 6.98
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ribbon gets cut at Ichthys facility

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ribbon gets cut at Ichthys facility

16th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing facilities, in Darwin, have officially been opened, representing the largest Japanese investment in Australian history and the largest overseas investment by a Japanese company.

Inpex CEO, president and representative director Takayuki Ueda said today’s official opening was the culmination of a global enterprise over the last 20 years.

Advertisement

“Ichthys LNG is an iconic project. We are very proud of the economic and social contributions Inpex and Ichthys LNG have made to date – along with 40 years of future operations that will provide lasting economic and social benefits for Australia and energy security for Japan.”

Ichthys shipped its first LNG product in October this year, and is scheduled to start shipping liquefied petroleum gas later this year.

Advertisement

The project is scheduled to produce more than 10% of Japan’s yearly LNG imports, or about 8.9-million tonnes of LNG at peak production, and about 70% of the LNG produced by Ichthys will be supplied to Japanese customers.

“The Ichthys LNG project created thousands of jobs during its development and construction, and we are going to see ongoing employment, contracting and investment opportunities for generations to come, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” said federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan.

“The project is another strong link between Australia and Japan, delivering energy security for Japan while providing sustained economic opportunities for Australia. It is a great example of significant foreign investment creating positive outcomes at the local level.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.37 0.892s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close