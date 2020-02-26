https://www.miningweekly.com
Resources Watch

27th February 2020

Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Pan African’s strategy yields strong interim results

Bushveld sees battery storage potential beyond EVs

And, Hydrogen fuel cell mining set to cut Amplats’ greenhouse gas emissions

Dual-listed Pan African Resources achieved improved operational, financial and safety results for the six months ended December 31, owing to its business strategy of delivering safe, sustainable and high-margin gold production.

Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots:

 

While the energy transition is gaining a lot of traction, integrated primary vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals laments that the battery storage narrative is “still dominated by electric vehicles.

 

Bushveld Minerals CEO Fortune Mojapelo:

 

The introduction of hydrogen fuel cell mining in response to climate change is poised to cut the greenhouse gas emissions of platinum group metals mining company Anglo American Platinum by 30%.

 

Amplats outgoing CEO Chris Griffith:

 

For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com and register for our free daily newsletter.

 

