Resources Watch

This week:

Harmony Gold decries attacks on gold plants

DRDGold pleased with ‘wonderful’ gold performance

And, 'Green’ is king as ESG sweeps through mining world

The spate of violent attacks on gold smelting plants is of great concern for Harmony Gold.

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp:

Surface gold-mining company DRDGold is extremely pleased over its half-year performance, which saw it produce 3 t of gold from waste dumps on the East Rand and the West Rand in the six months to December 31.

DRDGold CFO Riaan Davel:

Community members are being recruited to vegetate Johannesburg’s gold mine dumps as part of a dust suppression, environmental protection and ‘green’ imperative.

DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius:

