21st June 2018

Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

De Beers concludes R600m transport empowerment deal at Venetia diamond mine

And, Mandela Mining Precinct partner boasts simulation capabilities, serves as ‘test-bed’ for Mining 4.0 technologies

De Beers Consolidated Mines has concluded the process of selecting six local BEE partners as part of an impressive R600-million to R700-million, eight-year transport empowerment initiative at the Venetia diamond mine, in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

DBCM Senior Manager for Enterprise and Supplier Development Gregory Petersen:

SiMINE @MandelaMiningPrecinct effectively offers two core services – experiential mining simulation and a ‘test-bed’ for Mining 4.0 principles and systems – to improve the industry.

SiMINE director Gary Lane:

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

