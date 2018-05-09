Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Reclaiming competitiveness through R&D-led mining modernisation

Manufacturing capability to underpin SA’s reindustrialisation

And, exciting new mining research thrust

The modernisation of mining operations is essential to contribute towards the survival of the South African mining industry by enabling mining at increased depths and narrow, hard rock reefs.

DST chief director technology Beeuwen Gerryts:

Mining capital goods industrial cluster MEMSA aims to harness the collective capability of South African capital equipment manufacturers for the development of a world-class local mining equipment manufacturing sector.

MEMSA chairperson Freddy Mugeri:

The new Mandela Mining Precinct was recently opened to revitalise and modernise South Africa’s high-potential but struggling mining industry.

Mandela Mining Precinct Co-Director Navin Singh:

