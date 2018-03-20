http://www.miningweekly.com
22nd March 2018

Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Coal, rapid loadout projects under construction
Exxaro declares innovation an imperative
And, South African foundry aims to expand footprint in North America

                                

Exxaro Resources, which began a R13-billion coal expansion programme in the second half of last year, has three coal projects and a rapid loadout station under construction, and is at the ready to develop another two coal projects.

Exxaro Resources executive head of coal operations Nombasa Tsengwa:

Exxaro Resources, which sees modernisation and innovation as imperatives, will this year announce new partnerships to ensure that it remains sustainably competitive going into the future.

Exxaro Resources CEO Mxolisi Mgojo:

The capacity of some aspects of the smelting industry in North America, such as the steel sector, has significantly deteriorated in the past 25 years, as a result of Chinese companies dominating the market and supplying cheaper products.

Thos Begbie CEO Edwin Dreyer: 

For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com and register for our free daily newsletter.

