Exxaro negotiating new business opportunities beyond mining German ruling likely blessing in disguise for platinum And, Implats harvests loss shafts, mulls more investment in profitable shafts

15th March 2018

Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Exxaro negotiating new business opportunities beyond mining
German ruling likely blessing in disguise for platinum
And, Implats harvests loss shafts, mulls more investment in profitable shafts

While retaining coal as its bedrock, Exxaro Resources has begun taking steps that will take the company beyond coal and even beyond mining.
Exxaro Resources CEO Mxolisi Mgojo:

The German Federal Court ruling on diesel car emissions, which could cost transgressors eight-billion euros in fines a year, is seen as a likely blessing in disguise for platinum.
Royal Bafokeng Platinum CEO Steve Phiri:


The Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, which is 'harvesting' unprofitable shafts while studying additional investment opportunities in the many profit-making shafts within its well-endowed, long-life lease area, has set in motion a process to cut costs by R1-billion.
Implats CEO Nico Muller:

For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com and register for our free daily newsletter.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

