Resources Watch

Sasol expects to realise $1-billion from noncore asset disposals

And, Northam Platinum to create 6 500 new jobs in growth thrust

Chemicals and energy group Sasol expects to realise more than $1-billion from the disposal of noncore assets in the coming few years.

PGMs mining company Northam will be generating 6 500 new mining jobs in the next four to five years, which dovetails with President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'sunrise' aspirations expressed in his well-received State of the Nation Address.

