Resources Watch

Local PGMs industry at risk, but service provider optimistic

And, SA’s oldest gold mine shifts to refrigerated cooling as it reaches greater depths

South Africa – which accounts for about 80% of the global PGMs reserve – is at risk of receiving less valuable foreign exchange, owing to ever-increasing mining costs and the uncertainty created by the socio-political strife on the local platinum belt.

Thos Begbie CEO Edwin Dreyer



A refrigerated cooling system has been installed at the Barberton gold mine, in Mpumalanga, to improve underground conditions as the mine reaches greater depths, where ambient air temperatures become hotter.

Ventilation and cooling expert Richard Gundersen



