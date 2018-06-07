http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.15 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 12.81 Change: -0.10
Au 1298.50 $/oz Change: 0.75
Pt 906.00 $/oz Change: 1.52
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Resources, oil & gas sectors drive Australian GDP growth in Q1

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Resources, oil & gas sectors drive Australian GDP growth in Q1

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

7th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The resources and oil and gas sectors have continued to drive the Australian economy during the March quarter, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealing that the sectors were the main drivers of a 1% increase in Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP) during the period.

The exports of goods and services contributed 0.5 percentage points to the GDP growth, with mining commodities identified as the main driver of an increase in exports.

Advertisement

The ABS noted this week that the export of goods and services rose 2.4% in March, following a 1.5% drop in the December quarter. Through the year, the export of goods and services increased by 4.6%, with the export of goods up by 2.9%, driven by liquefied natural gas (LNG), coal, iron-ore and nonmonetary gold.

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (Appea) noted that oil and gas production rose by 8.4% over the March quarter, following the record A$22.3-billion in LNG exports in 2016/17.

Advertisement

Appea CEO Dr Malcolm Roberts said the data again confirms how significant LNG exports are to sustaining Australia’s economic growth.

“Australia’s LNG projects will deliver decades of economic growth, jobs and exports. As new projects reach full production, and as global prices recover, the export dollars earned by Australia’s eight LNG projects are rising quickly.”

This year, LNG exports are forecast to reach nearly 63-million tonnes, valued at A$30.4-billion, Roberts said.

“There is a growing demand for cleaner-burning energy in our region; according to the International Energy Agency, air pollution is causing millions of premature deaths in developing countries.

“With Australia’s abundant resources of natural gas, the outlook should be extremely positive. But for LNG to continue to be a pillar of the nation’s economy amid challenging market conditions and growing competition from other suppliers, exploration and development must be fostered, not restricted.”

Roberts called on all governments to consider the ongoing economic, social and environmental benefits offered by a growing gas industry and urged them to focus on cooperative action to reduce the cost and risks of producing gas for both the domestic market and for overseas customers.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.367 0.867s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close