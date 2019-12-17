Resource employment surges in WA

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The resources sector in Western Australia employed an average of 124 010 people during the 2018-19 financial year, 12 000 more people than the previous year, the Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) has reported

“The number of people employed by the resources sector is higher than at any point in Western Australia’s recorded history. Looking back 10 years ago, the sector was employing less than 70 00 people, there are now more than 50 000 extra people gainfully employed,” said CME CEO Paul Everingham.

“The Western Australian resources sector is well above the national average by employing a much higher proportion of workers at 6.7%, compared to the national average of less than 2%.”



Everingham noted that there were a number of major projects in the pipeline or underway which have bolstered the employment figures, including BHP’s South Flank mine, Fortescue Metals’ Iron Bridge development and Rio Tinto’s Koodaideri mine.

“A survey of 41 of CME’s members revealed that in 2017-18, the total direct economic contribution to Western Australia was A$38-billion which included salaries and wages, payments to government, business purchases and community contributions to 772 organisations. And more than 13 650 Western Australian businesses were directly supported,” Everingham said.