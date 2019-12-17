https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.03 Change: 0.13
R/$ = 14.38 Change: 0.14
Au 1477.78 $/oz Change: 2.76
Pt 932.03 $/oz Change: -0.60
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Resource employment surges in WA

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Resource employment surges in WA

17th December 2019

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The resources sector in Western Australia employed an average of 124 010 people during the 2018-19 financial year,  12 000 more people than the previous year, the Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) has reported

“The number of people employed by the resources sector is higher than at any point in Western Australia’s recorded history. Looking back 10 years ago, the sector was employing less than 70 00 people, there are now more than 50 000 extra people gainfully employed,” said CME CEO Paul Everingham.

Advertisement

“The Western Australian resources sector is well above the national average by employing a much higher proportion of workers at 6.7%, compared to the national average of less than 2%.”


Everingham noted that there were a number of major projects in the pipeline or underway which have bolstered the employment figures, including BHP’s South Flank mine, Fortescue Metals’ Iron Bridge development and Rio Tinto’s Koodaideri mine.

Advertisement

“A survey of 41 of CME’s members revealed that in 2017-18, the total direct economic contribution to Western Australia was A$38-billion which included salaries and wages, payments to government, business purchases and community contributions to 772 organisations. And more than 13 650 Western Australian businesses were directly supported,” Everingham said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.198 0.946s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close