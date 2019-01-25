http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1284.84 $/oz Change: 5.92
Pt 804.75 $/oz Change: 12.25
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Resolute taps potential at Ravenswood expansion

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Resolute taps potential at Ravenswood expansion

25th January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Resolute Mining on Friday reported that significant potential enhancements to the Ravenswood expansion project has already been identified, following the start of a strategic review into the expansion project.


The initial focus of the review is to enhance the project economics by pursuing reductions in capital and operating costs, and will also assess the potential for further growth through processing expansions, mine life extensions, and increased production capacity.

Advertisement

Resolute told shareholders that ongoing work at the Raveswood operation, in Queensland, has identified new exploration targets along with opportunities for plant expansions and improved environmental outcomes.


The company was hoping to capture these enhancements and incorporate them into an updated life-of-mine plan, which will be finalised during 2019.

Advertisement

The Ravenswood expansion project would deliver 1.5-million ounces of gold over a 13-year mine life, at all sustaining costs of A$1 097/oz and an average gold production of around 115 000 oz/y.

The Ravenswood expansion project would extend mining at the gold mine until at least 2032.

“We have a commitment to continual improvement of our assets through exploration, adopting available technologies and disciplined investment in operational expansions and improvements,” said Resolute MD and CEO John Welborn.

“In July 2018, when we published the updated Ravenswood expansion plan, we advised that we planned to intensify our efforts to identify further cost saving and revenue enhancements as our plans at Ravenswood develop. We are now ready to incorporate additional advantages and opportunities into our development plan.”

In the meantime, Resolute on Friday also announced an agreement with the Queensland Department of Education to fund the relocation and construction of a new state school at Ravenswood.


The cost of the school is slightly less than the capital budget allocated within the expansion project study.

Construction activities on the school will start in 2019, with a targeted opening for mid-2020.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.17 0.947s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close