http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.48 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.46 Change: 0.05
Au 1298.12 $/oz Change: -5.62
Pt 904.50 $/oz Change: -6.36
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Resolute buys into Sudan ‘gold rush’ with Orca stake

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Resolute buys into Sudan ‘gold rush’ with Orca stake

28th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed gold miner Resolute Mining has made a A$22.5-million investment in TSX-listed Orca Gold, subscribing for 32.4-million shares in the Canada-based, but Africa-focused company.

The share placement, which is priced at C$0.675 a share, will give Resolute a 15% interest in Orca. The shares will be issued in two tranches.

Advertisement

Resolute MD and CEO John Welborn said on Monday that the investment in Orca was opportunistic and part of Resolute’s growth strategy.

Orca holds the Block 14 gold project, in the Sudan, which is capable of producing some 135 000 oz/y based on a 3.4-million-tonne-a-year operation. Orca is currently progressing a feasibility study for an expanded project, based on a six-million-tonne-a-year project, to produce an average 200 000 oz/y over a ten-year mine life.

Advertisement

“Orca is a first mover in a region which is host to the largest gold rush seen in Africa in centuries. Sudan’s increasing political stability and highly prospective under explored geology has seen the country rapidly emerging as the second largest producer of gold in Africa,” said Welborn.

He noted that current annual production from Sudan of more than three-million ounces of gold, is sourced from small scale and artisanal mining activity, similar to Resolute’s entry into Ghana and Tanzania in the late 1990s.

“Resolute has established an initial strategic interest in Orca and we look forward to working with their well credentialed management team with the aim of collaborating to unlock value. We believe the combination of our mutual exploration and development expertise and resources will materially advance the existing asset position and advance regional exploration and development opportunities.”

Welborn noted that Resolute’s ultimate ambition was to participate in the development of a major new gold mining district consistent with Resolute’s Golden Pride legacy, as a successful pioneer of the gold mining industry in East Africa.

Following the placement, Resolute will have the right to appoint a director to the Orca board.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.483 2.203s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close