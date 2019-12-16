Resolute appoints new CFO

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Resolute Mining has appointed Stuart Gale as its CFO, effective from January 20, replacing Lee-Anne de Bruin.

Gale was most recently group manager corporate finance for iron-ore major Fortescue Metals, which he joined in 2010.

Advertisement



Prior to his career with the iron-ore miner, Gale held senior executive decisions at Wesfarmers, incudign CFO of Wesfarmers Energy and GM group accounting at Wesfarmers.

He is a fellow of the Institute for Chartered Accountants in Australia, and a Fellow of Leadership Western Australia.

Advertisement



“Gale is an experienced CFO who joins Resolute with exceptional experience in successful financial leadership and positive transformation in the mining industry. He has managed teams within one of the world’s leading mining companies and brings proven financial and commercial experience to complement our senior executive team,” said MD and CEO John Welborn.

“Gale’s skills, and his strong relationships with debt and equity capital markets have proven immensely valuable in his role at Fortescue as has his work across complex cost and other efficiency performance programmes.

“These capabilities are a perfect match for Resolute’s ambitions to be an innovative, multi-mine, low-cost Africa-focused gold miner.”