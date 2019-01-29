Renison safe after fire - Metals X

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Metals X has restarted operations at its Renison Tin operations, in Tasmania, assuring shareholders that the project had not sustained any damage from recent bush fires.
Metals X was forced to suspend operations at Renison on January 25 and 26, and to evacuate non-essential personnel, as bush fires in the region were classified as severe.
The fire alert level has been downgraded, allowing the company to restart operations at the 7 000 t/y tin-in-concentrate operation.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here