Renison safe after fire - Metals X

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Metals X has restarted operations at its Renison Tin operations, in Tasmania, assuring shareholders that the project had not sustained any damage from recent bush fires.

Metals X was forced to suspend operations at Renison on January 25 and 26, and to evacuate non-essential personnel, as bush fires in the region were classified as severe.

The fire alert level has been downgraded, allowing the company to restart operations at the 7 000 t/y tin-in-concentrate operation.



