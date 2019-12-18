Renascor ropes in Sicona for battery anode deal

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Graphite developer Renascor Resources has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with battery anode company Sicona to jointly develop battery anode material.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will collaborate in the production of next-generation anode materials using Renascor’s expertise in the production of purified spherical graphite, and Sicona’s expertise in the development of silicon-based anodes.

In the first phase of the MoU, Renascor will provide Sicona with samples of purified spherical graphite from the Sivour project, in South Australia, which Sicona will test in both high performance standard-energy graphite anodes and as next generation silicon-composite anode materials.

The MoU also contemplated additional activities, including pilot-scale production trials and, pending favourable results, production of commercial quantities of next-generation battery anode materials.