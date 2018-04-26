http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 12.39 Change: 0.05
Au 1325.33 $/oz Change: 1.40
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: -11.12
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|PROJECT|Renascor Resources|Resources|China|Products|David Christensen|Siviour|South Australia|South Australia
|PROJECT|Resources||Products||||
perth|project|renascor-resources|resources|china|products|david-christensen|siviour|south-australia|south-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Renascor finds buyer for Siviour graphite

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Renascor finds buyer for Siviour graphite

26th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (mningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Renascor Resources has signed its first offtake memorandum of understanding (MoU) over its Siviour graphite project, in South Australia.

The MoU, with China’s Qingdao Chenyang Graphite, would see Renascor supply graphite concentrate from Siviour in accordance with its proposed stage development.

Advertisement

During Stage 1 of the operation, Renascor would supply up to 10 000 t/y of graphite concentrate to Chengyang, from the 22 800 t/y output. In Stage 2, Renascor’s annual production would increase to 156 000 t/y, with the offtake agreement increasing to 30 000 t/y.

Renascor said on Thursday that the MoU also contemplated cooperation between the two companies to establish pilot plant production at Chengyang’s facilities, as well as collaboration for the supply of advanced products from Siviour graphite.

Advertisement

“Aligning with Chengyang is an important first step in developing the Siviour resource. Renascor plans to ensure that strong relationships are formed and maintained as we fast-track Siviour to full production,” said Renascor MD David Christensen.

A prefeasibility study into Siviour has estimated that the project could deliver some 117 000 t/y of graphite over a 30-year mine life.

The staged development option would require an initial capital investment of $29-million, with the Stage 2 development expected to cost a further $91-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.404 1.157s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close