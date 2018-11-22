http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.89 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.93 Change: -0.01
Au 1227.22 $/oz Change: 2.52
Pt 845.50 $/oz Change: -1.04
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Renascor completes Siviour buy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Renascor completes Siviour buy

22nd November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Graphite hopeful Renascor Resources has completed the acquisition of Ausmin Development, which holds the rights to the Siviour graphite project, in South Australia.

Renascor acquired Ausmin for 187.6-million shares, with shareholders in September agreeing to the issue of shares.

Advertisement

“The completion of the agreement to secure the 100% ownership of the Siviour graphite project is another important milestone in the development of Siviour, as we continue to rapidly progress this world-class project,” said Renascor MD David Christensen.

“We believe this will increase confidence in the project as we move forward with the Sivious definitive feasibility study, and more advanced offtake and finance negotiations.”

Advertisement

Renascor earlier this month entered into a strategic partnership agreement with contractor Royal IHC Australia to accelerate the development of the Siviour project.

Under the terms of the agreement, Royal ICH will establish an integrated team to deliver the definitive feasibility study, and has committed A$1-million to undertaking early project works, including metallurgical testing and detailed engineering and design work.

A prefeasibility study into Siviour has estimated that the project could deliver some 117 000 t/y of graphite over a 30-year mine life.

Renascor is considering a staged development of the Siviour project, with Stage 1 of the operation producing 22 800 t/y of graphite concentrate. In Stage 2, Renascor’s yearly production would increase to 156 000 t.

The staged development option would require an initial capital investment of $29-million, with the Stage 2 development expected to cost a further $91-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.774 1.394s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close