Regulatory sign-off for Kin’s Leonora Phase 1

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Kin Mining has been cleared to start construction of the process plant at its Leonora gold project, in the north-eastern goldfields of Western Australia, the company announced on Monday.

The Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has approved the mining proposal and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation has approved the works approval for Leonora Phase 1.

The decision to conduct a phased approvals process for the project has allowed for the construction of the processing plant to start earlier than would have been the case.

Applications for Phase 2 approvals, which cover the balance of activities required to start gold production, will be lodged in the first half of the year, the company reported on Monday.

MD Don Harper said Kin would now focus on dismantling and relocating the Lawlers process plant and starting construction at Leonora.

The mine is forecast to start production in the second half of the year and will produce at a rate of 55 000 oz/y once in full production.