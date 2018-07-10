http://www.miningweekly.com
Regis reports stellar quarter

10th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Regis Resources has increased gold production during the three months to June, from the 85 331 oz reported in the March quarter, to 92 008 oz.

The miner said on Tuesday that the strong quarterly production result took the full-year production to an annual record of 361 373 oz, which is at the top end of the guidance of between 335 000 oz and 365 000 oz, and up from the 324 353 oz produced in the previous financial year.

“It was pleasing to end the year with another very strong operational quarter at Duketon. Record annual gold production of 361 373 oz and record quarter-end cash and bullion holdings of A$208.8-million is a testament to the quality of the Duketon operations and the team that manage them,” said Regis executive chairperson Mark Clark.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

