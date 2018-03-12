Regis reports maiden resource for Rosemont

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed gold miner Regis Resources has reported a maiden inferred underground mineral resource estimate of 1.4-million tonnes, grading 5.1 g/t gold for 230 000 oz at its Rosemont project, in Western Australia.

The resource estimate was sourced from a combination of the two discrete areas drilled to date, including Rosemont Main and Rosemont South, with the underground resource estimate represented less than 1.3 km of the 4 km strike length of the total deposit.

“The maiden underground resource at Rosemont is a significant milestone for Regis. We are working to provide the underground mining proposition at Rosemont in these two initial, discrete areas,” said executive chairperson Mark Clark.

“Mining studies are under way and we hope to make a development decision on underground mining by the end of June, and then grow the scale of the underground mining inventory and operations from that platform.”

Clark noted that with underground resource drilling also under way at the Garden Well operation, the broader underground opportunity for Regis at the Duketon project area was substantial.