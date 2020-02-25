Red Rock excited about second-phase DRC exploration

London-listed Red Rock Resources has contracted mineral exploration associates Minex Consulting to start a second phase of exploration on its licence in the Copperbelt, in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The licence, which Red Rock calls the Luanshimba project, is prospective for copper and cobalt mineralisation, as identified by an initial exploration programme in December 2018.

Advertisement



The project is 80% owned by Red Rock, with the balance owned by a local partner.

“We obtained very promising results from the initial exploration in a favourable geological setting, suggesting the presence of copper and cobalt mineralisation at depth.

Advertisement



“As the wet season ends, we want to take the opportunity to follow up these earlier results and find out more about the mineralisation and the lithological units in which it is contained,” commented Red Rock chairperson Andrew Bell in a release on Tuesday.

He added that a controlled and modular programme would enable the company to test hypotheses and step up activity quickly – if justified.

A third phase of exploration will likely entail reverse circulation drilling for about 2 500 m.

“We are in one of the world's most prospective environments for the minerals we seek, working with skilled and experienced local partners, and approach this new phase of our activity in the DRC with considerable excitement."