https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.49 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 15.19 Change: -0.03
Au 1650.05 $/oz Change: -32.22
Pt 966.70 $/oz Change: -7.96
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Red Rock excited about second-phase DRC exploration

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Red Rock excited about second-phase DRC exploration

25th February 2020

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

London-listed Red Rock Resources has contracted mineral exploration associates Minex Consulting to start a second phase of exploration on its licence in the Copperbelt, in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The licence, which Red Rock calls the Luanshimba project, is prospective for copper and cobalt mineralisation, as identified by an initial exploration programme in December 2018.

Advertisement

The project is 80% owned by Red Rock, with the balance owned by a local partner.

“We obtained very promising results from the initial exploration in a favourable geological setting, suggesting the presence of copper and cobalt mineralisation at depth.

Advertisement

“As the wet season ends, we want to take the opportunity to follow up these earlier results and find out more about the mineralisation and the lithological units in which it is contained,” commented Red Rock chairperson Andrew Bell in a release on Tuesday.

He added that a controlled and modular programme would enable the company to test hypotheses and step up activity quickly – if justified.

A third phase of exploration will likely entail reverse circulation drilling for about 2 500 m.

“We are in one of the world's most prospective environments for the minerals we seek, working with skilled and experienced local partners, and approach this new phase of our activity in the DRC with considerable excitement."

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.237 0.946s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close