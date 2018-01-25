Red River completes first zinc shipment

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Red River Resources has completed the first shipment of zinc concentrate from the Thalanga zinc operation, in Queensland.

The shipment of 5 500 wet metric tonnes of zinc concentrate was loaded at the Port of Townsville destined for the Port of Lianyungang in Jiangsu province, China.

Zinc and lead concentrates from Thalanga are sold under an offtake agreement to Trafigura.

The company has also completed its first delivery of copper concentrate to Glencore International, under an offtake agreement that sees Glencore take delivery of the copper concentrate at Thalanga mine gate.

“The first shipment of zinc concentrate and first delivery of copper concentrate follows the successful commissioning and ramp up of the Thalanga zinc project, with copper, lead and zinc concentrate production commencing in September 2017,” the company said in a statement.