http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.75 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 11.89 Change: 0.04
Au 1348.87 $/oz Change: 2.50
Pt 1017.00 $/oz Change: 7.99
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Port|Townsville|Copper|Glencore International|PROJECT|Red River Resources|Resources|China|Port Of Lianyungang|Port Of Townsville|Thalanga Mine|Jiangsu|Queensland
Port||Copper|PROJECT|Resources|||
johannesburg|port|townsville|copper|glencore-international|project|red-river-resources|resources|china|port-of-lianyungang|port-of-townsville|thalanga-mine|jiangsu|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Red River completes first zinc shipment

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Red River completes first zinc shipment

25th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Red River Resources has completed the first shipment of zinc concentrate from the Thalanga zinc operation, in Queensland.

The shipment of 5 500 wet metric tonnes of zinc concentrate was loaded at the Port of Townsville destined for the Port of Lianyungang in Jiangsu province, China.

Advertisement

Zinc and lead concentrates from Thalanga are sold under an offtake agreement to Trafigura.

The company has also completed its first delivery of copper concentrate to Glencore International, under an offtake agreement that sees Glencore take delivery of the copper concentrate at Thalanga mine gate.

Advertisement

“The first shipment of zinc concentrate and first delivery of copper concentrate follows the successful commissioning and ramp up of the Thalanga zinc project, with copper, lead and zinc concentrate production commencing in September 2017,” the company said in a statement.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.269 1.038s - 606pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close