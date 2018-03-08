http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1325.47 $/oz Change: -6.58
Pt 949.50 $/oz Change: -12.69
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Blackham|Flow|Mining|Waste|Flow|Junior Miner|Openpit Mining|Milan Jerkovic|Waste|M-16|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Flow|Mining|Waste|Flow||Waste|||
gold|johannesburg|blackham|flow-company|mining|waste-company|flow-industry-term|junior-miner|openpit-mining|milan-jerkovic|waste|m-16|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Record production for gold miner Blackham

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Record production for gold miner Blackham

8th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The turnaround that started in December at the Matilda-Wiluna gold operation, in Western Australia, has delivered another record month of gold production for junior miner Blackham.

The miner in late December gained access to high-grade zones in the M4 and Galaxy pits, which enabled record monthly gold production in January and February, with output of 6 498 oz and 6 713 oz, respectively.

Advertisement

February’s openpit mining stripping ratio was a low 1.5:1 (waste to ore), compared with 3.6:1 in January. The low stripping ratio and increased gold production resulted in Blackham achieving a record low monthly all-in sustaining cost of A$912/oz in February, compared with A$1 158/oz in January. The average realised gold price during February was A$1 670/oz.

“Record production and further reduced costs from the operation underpinned another month of strong cash flow, while maintaining stockpiles with increased grades. We remain confident that 2018 will be a transformational year that will generate significant cash flows and value for Blackham and its shareholders,” said executive chairperson Milan Jerkovic.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.252 1.181s - 314pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close