Record-breaking year for Richards Bay Coal Terminal

RICHARDS BAY (miningweekly.com) – Despite a loss of 38 days to bad weather, 2017 has been a record-breaking year for South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) in KwaZulu-Natal, which loaded a record 76.47-million tonnes of South African-mined coal in the 12 months to the end of December.

The private sector terminal, which is 29.54% black owned and 6.52% black women owned, loaded 3.9-million tonnes more coal, a 5.1% increase on 2016 and a 1.4% improvement from the previous record of 75.38-million tonnes in 2015.

At a conference in which Creamer Media’s Mining Weekly Online took part, RBCT chairperson Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane praised CEO Alan Waller and his 489-employee team for doing a sterling job in the face of an unprecedented number of 36 ships queuing at the port during May.

RBCT receives railed coal from State-owned Transnet, RBCT stackers and reclaimers allocate the coal to 98 stockpiles and its shiploaders load it on to vessels calling at the port operated by the State-owned Transnet National Port Authority.

RBCT has the capacity to load 91-million tonnes of coal and Transnet Freight Rail has the capacity to deliver 81-million tonnes.

Eighty-one per cent of the coal loaded at RBCT was delivered to India, Pakistan and South Korea, 10.1% to Europe and 7.8% to Africa.

Six fewer vessels called in 2017, 907 compared with 913 in 2016.

Targeted in 2018 is the loading of 77-million tonnes.

The coal-exporting companies range from large coal majors to small mining juniors that form part of the four-million-tonnes Quattro junior mining export entitlement, of which less than half was taken up.