RBPlat successfully raises R1.03bn in rights offer

1st April 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) on Monday confirmed that it had raised R1.03-billion in a rights offer that closed on March 29.

Mining Weekly Online reported earlier this month that the capital raise was the final building block needed by the company to increase its production to 500 000 oz/y of platinum group elements.

RBPlat had said, at the time, that it would use the proceeds of the capital raise for its Maseve transaction, as well as to finalise the ramp-up of its Styldrift project.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

