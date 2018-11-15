http://www.miningweekly.com
RBPlat reaches milestone at Styldrift

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

15th November 2018

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

Royal Bafokeng Platinum has made progress in delivering against its growth strategy, by achieving the 150 000 t a month milestone at Styldrift in October, the company announced on Thursday.

In addition to achieving this milestone, Silo 4 and the associated ore handling infrastructure required to sustain production above 150 000 t a month have also been successfully commissioned.

This, combined with ongoing construction progress related to establishing infrastructure for the production of 230 000 t a month, ensures that the company remains well positioned to achieve that steady state milestone by the third quarter of 2020.

Styldrift is a mechanised mine that provides access to a high-grade, relatively shallow Merensky resource through a twin vertical shaft system and is a key part of the company’s organic growth strategy.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

