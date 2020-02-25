https://www.miningweekly.com
RBPlat expects up to 120% increase in full-year HEPS

25th February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Platinum group metals miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) expects to report an 80% to 120% year-on-year increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to between 45c and 55c for the financial year ended December 31.

This compares with HEPS of 25c reported for 2018.

The company on Tuesday said growth in its business and improved market conditions had supported significant year-on-year growth of more than 100% in revenue and of nearly 250% in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

RBPlat's platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) production increased by 9% year-on-year in 2019, mainly as a result of the ramp-up at Styldrift, which grew its 4E output by 57% year-on-year.

This was offset by a 9% year-on-year decrease in 4E ounces from the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine, which had been impacted on by a shift in production from the South shaft to upper group two, from Merensky; lower Merensky grades at North shaft Phase 3; and electricity supply constraints.

RBPlat's results will be released to the market on March 3.

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

