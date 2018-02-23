http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1328.95 $/oz Change: -0.15
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 1.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|Financial|Flow|Housing|Platinum|PROJECT|Royal Bafokeng Platinum|Flow
|Financial|Flow|Housing|Platinum|PROJECT||Flow
johannesburg|financial|flow-company|housing|platinum|project|royal-bafokeng-platinum|flow-industry-term
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

RBPlat expects lower full-year HEPS

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

RBPlat expects lower full-year HEPS

23rd February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 51c and 60c for the year ended December 31 – a 30.8% to 41.2% decrease on the HEPS of 86.7c reported for 2016.

Normalised HEPS, after adjusting for the impact of a restructuring charge and a one-off tax benefit in respect of the 2016 housing contribution, are expected to be 2.7% to 15.6% higher year-on-year, at between 64c and 72c, compared with normalised HEPS of 62.3c reported for 2016.

Advertisement

"Given the apparent structural strengthening of the rand against the dollar, it was agreed that it would be prudent to impair the remaining R863-million goodwill still reflected on the balance sheet of the company," RBPlat noted on Friday.

This will likely result in a loss a share of 387c and 397c, compared with earnings a share of 87.6c reported for 2016.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RBPlat pointed out that the company had delivered a "solid" operational performance in 2017, with production up 8.2% year-on-year.

"The improved operational performance, with the resultant enhanced cash flow contribution from on-reef development revenue at the Styldrift I project, resulted in the group having a substantial cash balance and robust balance sheet at the end of the year," the company said.

RBPlat will release its results on March 6.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.207 1.018s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close