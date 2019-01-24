http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.50 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 13.69 Change: 0.04
Au 1284.42 $/oz Change: 5.50
Pt 804.10 $/oz Change: 11.60
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

RBCT coal exports decline

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

RBCT coal exports decline

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

24th January 2019

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

RICHARDS BAY (miningweekly.com) – Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 73.47-million tonnes of coal in 2018, 4.1% less than in 2017.

The main export destination of the South African-mined coal was Asia at 81.6%.

Advertisement

Europe was the recipient of 10.1% of the coal, Africa 8% and South America 0.3%.

India was the biggest single country recipient at 35.29-million tonnes followed by Pakistan at 9.37-million tonnes and then South Korea at 6.73-million tonnes.

Advertisement

Netherlands was the export destination for 3.14-million tonnes and Spain for 1.38-million tonnes.

Of the African countries, Egypt was top with 1.33-million tonnes.

RBCT has a 2019 export target of 77-million tonnes, which will take it beyond the record 76.47-million tonnes exported in 2017.

RBCT CEO Alan Waller outlined the success of Africa’s largest coal terminal to move coal in a safe, cost-effective and efficient manner.

The terminal received 27 trains a day against a capacity to receive 32 trains a day as part of its partnership with Transnet Freight Rail, which Waller described as one that “works very well”.

Twenty-four fewer vessels were loaded in 2018, 883 compared with 907 in 2017, and three-million fewer tonnes exported.

Weather, which cut 36 days out of the schedule following the 38 of 2017, has become an ongoing challenge that RBCT has not allowed to get in the way of its export commitments.

Marine services are being stepped up with the introduction of a third tug boat and helicopter assistance.

The equipment replacement programme has been highly successful, with the first phase's brand new stacker reclaimers and shiploaders achieving improved turnaround times for coal exporters.

The two new stacker reclaimers took over from 42-year-old machines and the two new shiploaders are operating at 98% to 99% efficiency.

The two rail-mounted stacker reclaimers operate at a rate of 6 000 t/h and the two rail-mounted shiploaders at a rate of 10 000 t/h.

The stackers allocate the coal to 98 stockpiles and reclaimers extract 42 different grades of coal from the stockpiles. The shiploaders then load the coal on to waiting vessels.

The terminal has a capacity to export 91-million tonnes of coal a year. The 2.2 km, six-berth quay has four ship loaders and a stockyard that can hold 8.2-million tonnes of coal.

RBCT is owned by Anglo Operations, ARM Coal, South32 Coal, Exxaro, Glencore Operations, Kangra Coal, Koornfontein Mines, Optimum Coal Terminal, Sasol Mining, South Dunes Coal Terminal, South African Coal Mine Holdings, Tumelo Coal Mines and Umcebo Mining, with Optimum Coal and Koornfontein in business rescue.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.343 1.334s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close