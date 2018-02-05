Randgold Resources achieves record production, reduces cost in high-performance year

CAPE TOWN (miningweekly.com) – Randgold Resources has, for the seventh consecutive year, increased its gold production, boosting output by 5% year-on-year to 1.32-million ounces and exceeding the guidance for 2017.

The miner has further reduced its total cash cost by 3% to $620/oz – the lowest level in six years.

Results for the year ended December 31, published on Monday, show that profit increased by 14% to $335-million, while net cash increased by 39% to $720-million, with no debt.

Basic earnings a share increased by 12% to $2.96, compared with $2.64 a share in 2016.

The board has proposed a dividend of $2 a share – a 100% year-on-year increase. The dividend will be paid in cash. “This increase in dividends continues to validate the business model and reflects the profitability and financial strength of the group,” Randgold FD Graham Shuttleworth said on Monday.

Meanwhile, group capital expenditure was in line with guidance at $304-million.

CE Mark Bristow on Monday said the strong performance was led by Randgold’s flagship Loulo-Gounkoto complex, in Mali, and was supported by an across-the-board delivery from its other operations – Morila, in Mali, Tongon, in Côte d’Ivoire, and Kibali, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The gold miner’s highlight for the year was the successful commissioning of an underground mine at Kibali. Aside from its third hydropower station, which is scheduled to come on stream in the middle of this year, this completed the development of Kibali into one of the world’s largest gold mines and brings to an end the eight-year capital investment programme at the mine.

The underground mine is one of the most mechanised in Africa, with features including a fully automated underground ore handling system.

2018 FORECAST

Randgold is forecasting production of between 1.30-million and 1.35-million ounces at a cash cost of between $590/oz and $640/oz for 2018.

“Beyond that, our ten-year business plan is designed to increase net cash flows to support dividend and value growth and maintain Randgold’s position as a global industry leader in sustainable profitability,” Bristow said.

The gold miner is also well placed to achieve its goal of developing three new projects in the next five years, with a production decision on the Massawa project due later this year, he said.

Meanwhile, brownfield exploration around its existing mines continues to show potential to replenish depleted reserves, while the greenfield programmes are identifying new high-potential targets across its extensive holdings in West and Central Africa.

“Given Randgold’s commitment to growing through discovery and development, the company will continue to commit significant expenditure to exploration, with corporate and exploration expenses of about $50-million to $60-million anticipated in 2018,” the miner noted.

DRC MINING CODE

The miner, at the weekend, announced that it was engaging with the DRC government in an effort to “head off” the enactment of a new mining code which the company believes will “severely” limit the growth of the mining industry, as well as the country’s economic prospects.

"It is very disappointing to see that none of our proposals and comments are reflected in the legislation, which is, in fact, more draconian in its final form than earlier drafts. Among other things, it attempts to scrap the ten-year stability clause enshrined in the 2002 code, which was the basis on which Randgold and other mining companies invested in the DRC.

“In fact, when Randgold and AngloGold Ashanti bought the project which became the Kibali mine, we sought and received a formal written declaration from the DRC government which entrenches our rights under the 2002 code and confirms that the law would be honoured in respect not only of Kibali but also any permit renewals," said Bristow.