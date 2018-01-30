Randgold expects record-breaking year at Loulo-Gounkoto

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Randgold Resources on Tuesday said it expects to report another record production performance at its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex, in Mali, for 2017.

In the tailwinds of record performance in 2016, when some 707 116 oz of gold was produced, gold output in 2017 from the complex was on track for another record and at lower cash costs, said West African operations GM Chiaka Berthe.

The company’s 2017 production guidance for the operation is 690 000 oz of gold.

Berthe also announced that the Malian ministry of mines had approved the development of a superpit at the Gounkoto opencast mine.

“The existing mining convention is being reviewed to accommodate this new investment,” he noted.

Randgold will publish its results on February 5.