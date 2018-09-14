http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1193.70 $/oz Change: -14.31
Pt 794.50 $/oz Change: -16.43
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|Mining|Rand Water|Water|Africa|South Africa|Distressed Mining Community|Mining|Services|Environmental|Michael Clements|Rand Water|Operations|Merafong
Gold||Africa|Mining|Water|Africa||Services|Environmental||Operations|
gold|johannesburg|africa-company|mining|rand-water-company|water|africa|south-africa|distressed-mining-community|mining-industry-term|services|environmental|michael-clements|rand-water|operations|merafong
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rand Water loses appeal on provision of piped water to Blyvooruitzicht village

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rand Water loses appeal on provision of piped water to Blyvooruitzicht village

14th September 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Senior Contributing Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal, brought by Gauteng water utility Rand Water, against an order of the Pretoria High Court preventing the disconnection of the piped water supply to the Blyvooruitzicht mining village, a distressed mining community of about 6 000 people located west of Johannesburg.

Nonprofit Lawyers for Human Rights on Friday welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision, handed down three weeks ago, noting that the order also set out requirements for engagement with the Blyvooruitzicht community by relevant stakeholders, including the Merafong municipality and Rand Water.

Advertisement

“Access to water is fundamental in our lives.  As a human being, you cannot live without water and the Constitutional Court has restored our hope and our sense of dignity,” said community resident Pule Molefe.

The order ends the multiyear struggle by the community, represented by Lawyers for Human Rights, to retain access to water after the Blyvooruitzicht gold mine initiated liquidation proceedings in 2013.

Advertisement

The company’s sudden departure from the site meant that many of its environmental and socioeconomic closure obligations went unfulfilled. As a result, the community’s access to basic services – previously provided by the mine – was threatened.

“This outcome represents an important step in recognising the right of mine-hosting communities to survival, even after the closure of major mining operations in their area,” said Lawyers for Human Rights environmental rights programme head Michael Clements.

“We will work to ensure that this creates the impetus for local government, and other stakeholders, to undertake the urgent efforts necessary to secure the future of this community.”

This case also reflects a broader, more systemic problem regarding the sustainability of mine hosting communities in the aftermath of mine closure, he added.

“Given the proliferation of mines reaching the end of their economic lives today in South Africa, the experience of the Blyvooruitzicht residents must serve as a warning to government and industry of the importance of planning for proper mine closure, from a socioeconomic and environmental perspective,” he concluded.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.188 1.01s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close