Rambler hits record throughput as Phase 2 ramp up nears completion

22nd December 2017

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – During the month of November, copper and gold producer Rambler Metals and Mining has processed 33 870 t of ore through the Nugget Pond mill, at the Ming mine, in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The throughput averaged 1 221 t/d during operational hours – a new record, the Aim- and TSX-listed company reported this week. Significantly, the plant ran for 17 days processing 1 260 t/d of ore grading 1.19% copper and 0.75 g/t gold.

"There has been a significant amount of work completed at the Ming Mine and Nugget Pond mill following the expansion financing completed in June, 2016,” stated Rambler CEO Norman Williams.

“While mine development itself was initially slower than anticipated, the team has been successful in improving its performance in a short period of time and is now operating at nearly double its previous throughput rate of 650 t/d. We are now turning our attention to increasing the grade of mill feed while maintaining the 1 250 t/d rate.”

Rambler, which is based in London, England, reported that the mine delivered on average 1 140 t/d during the month. The company has guided to produce an average of 1 125 t/d during December and January as the company completes final upgrades to the ventilation system, which will in turn allow for increased activity and faster clearing times in the mine.

Recovery of metal to concentrate was in line with expectations at 96.4% and 61.2% for copper and gold, respectively. The company produced 1 376 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of concentrate containing saleable metal of 374 t of copper and 449 oz of gold.

Rambler said it is on track to hit record quarterly mill throughput for the fourth quarter of 100 000 dmt of ore, for 2.4-million pounds of saleable copper and 1 375 oz of gold.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

