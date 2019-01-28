http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.67 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 13.72 Change: -0.10
Au 1300.06 $/oz Change: 16.53
Pt 810.46 $/oz Change: 7.29
 
Home / Video Reports / Latest Videos COPY← Back
Cape Town|Indaba|Mining|State Ghanaian|Mining|Cyril Ramaphosa|Nana Akufo-Addo
|Indaba|Mining|||
cape-town|indaba|mining|state-ghanaian|mining-industry-term|cyril-ramaphosa|nana-akufoaddo
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ramaphosa to speak at Mining Indaba

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ramaphosa to speak at Mining Indaba

28th January 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been confirmed as a speaker for the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2019, which will be held in Cape Town from February 4 to 7.

He is set to bring his investment agenda to the landmark twenty-fifth edition of the Indaba when he delivers an address on February 5.  

Advertisement

The President last year announced a five-year $100-billion investment plan.

The mining sector is one of the driving forces behind the country’s economic development and will impact on the President’s future plans.

Advertisement

Another Head of State Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has also been confirmed as a speaker at this year’s Indaba.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.306 1.056s - 573pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close