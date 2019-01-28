Ramaphosa to speak at Mining Indaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been confirmed as a speaker for the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2019, which will be held in Cape Town from February 4 to 7.

He is set to bring his investment agenda to the landmark twenty-fifth edition of the Indaba when he delivers an address on February 5.

The President last year announced a five-year $100-billion investment plan.

The mining sector is one of the driving forces behind the country’s economic development and will impact on the President’s future plans.

Another Head of State Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has also been confirmed as a speaker at this year’s Indaba.