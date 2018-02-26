Ramaphosa announces sweeping Cabinet changes

Below is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement outlining changes to the National Executive.

Fellow South Africans,

I have decided to make certain changes in the composition of the National Executive.

These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address.

In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.

As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments.

We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed.

With respect to Ministers, I have decided to make the following changes:

- Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

- Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

- Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

- Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

- Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

- International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

- Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

- Police: Mr Bheki Cele

- Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

- Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

- Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

- Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

- Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

- Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

- Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

- State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

- The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

- The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

- Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

- Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

- Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

With respect to Deputy Ministers, I have made the following changes:

- Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Mr Sfiso Buthelezi

- Communications: Ms Pinky Kekana

- Finance: Mr Mondli Gungubele

- Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

- Small Business Development: Mr Cassel Mathale

The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant.

Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, I intend to further appoint:

- Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic

- Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

- Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

- Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town tomorrow.

I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa.

I thank you for your attention.

Good evening.