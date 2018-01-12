Queensland LNG exports surpass prior records in 2017

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Queensland has achieved record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in the year to December 2017, Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane said on Friday.

During 2017, Queensland exported 20.2-million tonnes of LNG, an increase of 2.7-million tonnes on the exports reported in 2016.

The rising record-breaking trend is expected to continue on the back of demand driven by an “energy-hungry” Asia.

In 2017, China maintained its position of being Queensland’s largest LNG customer, receiving nearly 11.6-million tonnes, followed by South Korea absorbing four-million tonnes and Japan with 2.5-million tonnes.

Queensland LNG was exported to nine countries, namely China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Hong Kong, Macfarlane noted.

Queensland coal exports would also have reached another volume record in 2017 had it not been for Cyclone Debbie, which had severely damaged infrastructure and decreased coal exports by 11-million tonnes.

The reported coal exports during the 12 months under review reached 210.8-million tonnes, a 10-million tonne, or 5%, decline on the 2016 record of 220.8-million tonnes.

“In addition to being a major global LNG supplier, Queensland is in a prime position with its high-quality thermal and coking coal to continue to be one of the main players in global coal exports and the industry alone is forecast to contribute a $3.16-billion windfall to the state’s coffers in this year’s Budget,” he added.

Queensland coal is exported to at least 37 different countries – five in the Americas, two in Africa, 12 in Asia, 16 in Europe and two in Middle East.

Queensland’s combined coal and LNG industries delivered a $46.7-billion economic contribution in 2017/18 and supported more than 230 000 full-time employees across the state, Macfarlane concluded.