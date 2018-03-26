Qld resources firms spending more with local businesses, survey shows

http://www.miningweekly.com
26th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Queensland resources companies are likely to spend more on local suppliers in 2018, a survey by the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has found.

The survey was conducted among 27 resource CEOs, and found that at least half of those surveyed have plans to increase their spend in 2018, with no expenditure cuts planned.

QRC CEO Ian Macfarlane noted on Monday that resources companies spent some A$6.2-billion, or A$120-million each week, with nearly 9 000 businesses across regional Queensland in 2017.

“The resources sector directly employs more than 38 000 Queenslanders, with almost 80% of those men and women working in regional Queensland,” Macfarlane said.

“We support and rely upon thousands more staff in the regions where we work to supply equipment, fuel, food, clothing and a full range of services. The latest survey of resources company CEOs shows half plan to spend more and almost 20% say they plan to spend ‘substantially’ more with their local suppliers.

“Working with local suppliers is an investment in building local capabilities and in turn creates local opportunities,” Macfarlane said.

He added that it was in the interests of resources companies and the sector to work with local suppliers to develop skills and support these businesses and the communities that depend upon these businesses.

The Queensland resources sector now provides one in every A$6 in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight Queensland jobs, and supports more than 16 400 businesses across the State - with almost 7 000 businesses in the Greater Brisbane region, all from 0.1% of Queensland’s land mass.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

