Qld releases more exploration acreage

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government has set aside more than 44 000 km2 of land for resource exploration, Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said.

Speaking at a conference in Brisbane, Lynham said it was the largest amount of land released under the state’s exploration programme and showed the government’s commitment to creating a stronger economy by encouraging private sector investment and the jobs that follow.

Advertisement



“Queensland’s resources industry is currently worth close to A$60-billion and this land release supports the building of the next pipeline of resource projects,” Lynham said.

The government was offering 43 250 km² for investors looking to invest in petroleum and gas exploration.

Advertisement



“This is made up of 29 areas which is more than double the previous release to help ensure future energy security as we transition to a renewable energy future,” Lynham said.

A further ten areas covering 1 140 km2 of land in the Bowen and Eromanga basins will be released for coal exploration.

“Nine of these areas are in the Bowen basin, which contains almost all of the state’s metallurgical coal reserves. Metallurgical coal is critical to building our renewables future as it is one of the key elements for making the materials for our wind turbines, solar farms and electric cars.

“This is land which has proven reserves and is supported by existing pipeline and transport infrastructure,” the Minister said.

“Looking forward there is high level of confidence in the Queensland resources sector with 13 projects committed at a combined capital value exceeding A$9.4-billion, across multiple commodities.

“A further 42 projects are at the feasibility stage, with a combined capital value exceeding A$61-billion, across multiple commodities,” Lynham said.