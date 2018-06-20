http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.80 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 13.65 Change: 0.10
Au 1272.57 $/oz Change: -9.60
Pt 863.00 $/oz Change: -17.04
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Qld releases more exploration acreage

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Qld releases more exploration acreage

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

20th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government has set aside more than 44 000 km2 of land for resource exploration, Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said.

Speaking at a conference in Brisbane, Lynham said it was the largest amount of land released under the state’s exploration programme and showed the government’s commitment to creating a stronger economy by encouraging private sector investment and the jobs that follow.

Advertisement

“Queensland’s resources industry is currently worth close to A$60-billion and this land release supports the building of the next pipeline of resource projects,” Lynham said.

The government was offering 43 250 km² for investors looking to invest in petroleum and gas exploration.

Advertisement

“This is made up of 29 areas which is more than double the previous release to help ensure future energy security as we transition to a renewable energy future,” Lynham said.

A further ten areas covering 1 140 km2 of land in the Bowen and Eromanga basins will be released for coal exploration.

“Nine of these areas are in the Bowen basin, which contains almost all of the state’s metallurgical coal reserves. Metallurgical coal is critical to building our renewables future as it is one of the key elements for making the materials for our wind turbines, solar farms and electric cars.

“This is land which has proven reserves and is supported by existing pipeline and transport infrastructure,” the Minister said.

“Looking forward there is high level of confidence in the Queensland resources sector with 13 projects committed at a combined capital value exceeding A$9.4-billion, across multiple commodities.

“A further 42 projects are at the feasibility stage, with a combined capital value exceeding A$61-billion, across multiple commodities,” Lynham said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.372 1.222s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close